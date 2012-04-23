Mitsubishi expands Industrial TFT sales efforts

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. Semiconductor Group has announced a major initiative to expand sales efforts in Europe for its industrial TFT-LCD modules.

This announcement follows the acquisition by Kyocera Corporation of Optrex Corporation, one of Mitsubishi Electric’s sales channels for industrial TFT displays. Effective immediately, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will replace Optrex’ sales structure in Europe with its own Mitsubishi Electric Europe sales and customer support network.



“Mitsubishi Electric has many years of experience selling its TFT-LCD products in global industrial markets and has a strong, well-established sales and distribution network to support our customers’ needs”, said Masaki Kakizaki, Deputy Manager, TFT Marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Europe.



Mitsubishi Electric Europe, based in Ratingen close to Dusseldorf in Germany, started sales of TFT-LCD modules in 2008. It has sales offices in many major cities including Paris, London, Milan and Moscow.