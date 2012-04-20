Microchip acquires Roving Networks

Microchip Technology Inc., has acquired Roving Networks, specialised in low-power embedded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth solutions based in Los Gatos, Calif.

Roving Networks is a privately held, fabless semiconductor developer of Wi-Fi certified transceivers and FCC certified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. The terms of the deal are confidential, and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive on a non-GAAP basis.



“The ubiquity of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is fueling a growing number of embedded applications that take advantage of this rapidly expanding wireless infrastructure,” said Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s COO. “Roving Networks’ easy-to-use solutions are tailor made for such embedded applications, and broaden the range of wireless connectivity options we offer customers to enable their end-product innovation.”



“Roving Networks’ wireless solutions are well positioned to capitalize on a number of embedded markets, including the market for smartphone accessories,” said Mike Conrad, Roving Networks’ CEO. “Microchip’s operational excellence combined with their broad customer reach and extensive channel presence will be key for the next stage of our growth.”



The Roving Networks team, headed by Mike Conrad, will continue to operate out of its Los Gatos office.