Components | April 19, 2012
New manager for Tensilica Japan office
Hiroyuki Uchimura has been promoted to managing director of its Japan office, Tensilica K.K. Mr. Uchimura replaces Masumi Takahashi, who is retiring but staying with Tensilica on a consulting basis.
"I have worked with Uchimura-san for many years and am pleased with the strong contributions he has already made at Tensilica," stated Jerry Ardizzone, Tensilica's vice president of worldwide sales. "Uchimura-san knows our customers well and has extensive experience in both the semiconductor and semiconductor IP licensing markets. He will help continue to grow our business in Japan."
"I look forward to the opportunities to grow Tensilica's business as more companies use programmable IP cores throughout their chip designs to do the complex signal processing tasks," stated Uchimura. "Takahashi-san has done an excellent job of expanding the business the last 13 years and I am fortunate to follow with a top-tier staff and excellent technology."
Mr. Uchimura joined Tensilica in early 2010 after working at ARM, K. K. for approximately 12 years, rising from field application engineer to become the managing director and board member. Prior to that, he was the leader of the consumer application engineering group for LSI and worked as an application engineer for Hitachi ULSI Systems. He is a graduate of Miyakonojyo Technical Institute with a major in mechanical engineering.
"I want to thank Takahashi-san for the excellent work he has done in starting and growing the Tensilica office," added Ardizzone. "We are very happy he has agreed to continue working with us to help the business expand even more."
