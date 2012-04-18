AMD to power Telus' new virtual private cloud

Telus has chosen AMD Opteron processors to power its latest offering, the Telus AgilIT Virtual Private Cloud.

Telus chose AMD Opteron 6100 Series processors as well as the new AMD Opteron 6200 Series processors, which are based on the high-throughput core formerly codenamed "Bulldozer," to power its cloud.



"In a data center, performance per-watt per-dollar is the most important metric used to calculate the true cost of a processor," said Tony Krueck, vice president of Business Products and Services, Telus. "In our evaluation, our AMD-based servers use less power than comparable x86 solutions for the same workload, and are dramatically less expensive. And of course less power requires less cooling, adding even more savings to the equation. AMD was an obvious and easy choice."



"AMD Opteron processors are helping Telus deliver a high performance, energy-efficient cloud solution," said Vladimir Rozanovich, vice president, North America Commercial Business, AMD. "AMD server solutions continue to be recognized by leading cloud providers, including Telus, as a superior and efficient choice to deliver the services their customers demand in a cost effective way."