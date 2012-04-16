Components | April 16, 2012
Dialog's DA9052 powers new Moverio BT-100
Dialog Semiconductor's DA9052 configurable power management IC is being used by Epson to deliver approximately six hours of video playback from its new Moverio BT-100 standalone type 3D see-through mobile viewer.
The Moverio BT-100 standalone type 3D see-through mobile viewer allows users to watch video on the move and gives a perceived image equivalent to that of an 8-metre (320-inch) display viewed from 20 metres away. The transparent, 3D enabled display lenses, a world's first, enable users to view content in total privacy and remain aware of their surroundings. The unit integrates a QHD resolution screen with earphones to give a true home cinema effect and runs the Android operating system. The system is WiFi enabled and supports up to 32Gb of memory card storage, allowing users to watch both stored and online video content.
'Our two priorities in designing the Moverio BT-100 were image quality and portability,' said Mr. Astunari Tsuda, Expert, Visual Products Operations Division of Epson. 'This severely affected the battery size that we could use and made it essential to perfectly optimise the system's power management. By using Dialog's configurable power management platform we've been able to significantly extend the battery life of the system.'
Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dialog added: 'Whilst consumers are storing a greater volume of data on the handset, people will always prefer to view content on a large screen, and Epson's Moverio BT-100 gives consumers the best of both. The glasses are a fantastic feat of engineering and are likely to become a popular gadget for long train and plane journeys, allowing the viewing of up to three or even four films on the go from a single charge.'
'Our two priorities in designing the Moverio BT-100 were image quality and portability,' said Mr. Astunari Tsuda, Expert, Visual Products Operations Division of Epson. 'This severely affected the battery size that we could use and made it essential to perfectly optimise the system's power management. By using Dialog's configurable power management platform we've been able to significantly extend the battery life of the system.'
Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dialog added: 'Whilst consumers are storing a greater volume of data on the handset, people will always prefer to view content on a large screen, and Epson's Moverio BT-100 gives consumers the best of both. The glasses are a fantastic feat of engineering and are likely to become a popular gadget for long train and plane journeys, allowing the viewing of up to three or even four films on the go from a single charge.'
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments