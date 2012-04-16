Dialog's DA9052 powers new Moverio BT-100

Dialog Semiconductor's DA9052 configurable power management IC is being used by Epson to deliver approximately six hours of video playback from its new Moverio BT-100 standalone type 3D see-through mobile viewer.

The Moverio BT-100 standalone type 3D see-through mobile viewer allows users to watch video on the move and gives a perceived image equivalent to that of an 8-metre (320-inch) display viewed from 20 metres away. The transparent, 3D enabled display lenses, a world's first, enable users to view content in total privacy and remain aware of their surroundings. The unit integrates a QHD resolution screen with earphones to give a true home cinema effect and runs the Android operating system. The system is WiFi enabled and supports up to 32Gb of memory card storage, allowing users to watch both stored and online video content.



'Our two priorities in designing the Moverio BT-100 were image quality and portability,' said Mr. Astunari Tsuda, Expert, Visual Products Operations Division of Epson. 'This severely affected the battery size that we could use and made it essential to perfectly optimise the system's power management. By using Dialog's configurable power management platform we've been able to significantly extend the battery life of the system.'



Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dialog added: 'Whilst consumers are storing a greater volume of data on the handset, people will always prefer to view content on a large screen, and Epson's Moverio BT-100 gives consumers the best of both. The glasses are a fantastic feat of engineering and are likely to become a popular gadget for long train and plane journeys, allowing the viewing of up to three or even four films on the go from a single charge.'