MediaTek acquires Coresonic

MediaTek Inc. approved the purchase and acquisition of the Swedish company Coresonic AB. Following the formalization of the acquisition, Coresonic AB will become another wholly owned subsidiary of MediaTek in Europe.

Johan Lodenius, CEO of Coresonic, said "We have been very successful with expanding the use of our DSP architecture in wireless communications projects world-wide. This acquisition provides strong synergies for both companies as it enables us to increase the pace of introducing new leading wireless products through MediaTek's global network."



Following the announcement of the acquisition, Ching-Jiang Hsieh, President of MediaTek said, “As a leader in digital consumer and wireless chipsets, MediaTek offers a broad range of highly competitive products. With the acquisition of Coresonic, MediaTek will significantly enhance its wireless technologies and sharpen the competitive edge of its product solutions."