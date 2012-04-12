Components | April 12, 2012
Japan’s AIST uses Aixtron System
Aixtron's BM 300 system has been successfully started up at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan.
The system was installed in 2011 in AIST’s super cleanroom facility in Tsukuba and was commissioned by the local Aixtron support team.
“With the demonstration of monolayer graphene growth on 300mm wafers at AIST, we have achieved a significant milestone,” comments Dr. Ken Teo, Director of Nanoinstruments at Aixtron.
“The BM 300 is the most technologically advanced platform for graphene production available, incorporating a sophisticated gas delivery system for precise precursor delivery, ARGUS in-situ wafer thermal mapping, a high uniformity wafer heater and an automated handling system. The ability to deposit graphene with a high degree of controllability and repeatability onto 300mm wafers is an essential step in enabling large wafer-scale integration of graphene, and paves the way for exploiting the unique properties of graphene in next generation semiconductor devices.”
Dr. Sato’s team at AIST will use the system to deposit high-quality graphene with a controlled number of layers. This will be a key part of a process technology used for creating low-voltage operation CMOS FETs, in which the power supply voltage will be less than 0.3V.
The research is backed by the Funding Program for World-Leading Innovative R&D on Science and Technology (FIRST), which aims to encourage cutting-edge research and development that will strengthen Japan’s international competitiveness and contribute to society and people’s welfare by sharing the results. The FIRST Program was approved by the Council for Science and Technology Policy, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan in 2009, and is being operated by the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS).
The wafer processing is being carried out at AIST’s Collaborative Research Team Green Nanoelectronics Center (GNC) within the research project ‘Development of Core Technologies for Green Nanoelectronics’ (core researcher Dr. Naoki Yokoyama), which has been adopted for the FIRST Program. The GNC was established in April 2010 and comprises researchers from both research and industry.
“With the demonstration of monolayer graphene growth on 300mm wafers at AIST, we have achieved a significant milestone,” comments Dr. Ken Teo, Director of Nanoinstruments at Aixtron.
“The BM 300 is the most technologically advanced platform for graphene production available, incorporating a sophisticated gas delivery system for precise precursor delivery, ARGUS in-situ wafer thermal mapping, a high uniformity wafer heater and an automated handling system. The ability to deposit graphene with a high degree of controllability and repeatability onto 300mm wafers is an essential step in enabling large wafer-scale integration of graphene, and paves the way for exploiting the unique properties of graphene in next generation semiconductor devices.”
Dr. Sato’s team at AIST will use the system to deposit high-quality graphene with a controlled number of layers. This will be a key part of a process technology used for creating low-voltage operation CMOS FETs, in which the power supply voltage will be less than 0.3V.
The research is backed by the Funding Program for World-Leading Innovative R&D on Science and Technology (FIRST), which aims to encourage cutting-edge research and development that will strengthen Japan’s international competitiveness and contribute to society and people’s welfare by sharing the results. The FIRST Program was approved by the Council for Science and Technology Policy, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan in 2009, and is being operated by the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS).
The wafer processing is being carried out at AIST’s Collaborative Research Team Green Nanoelectronics Center (GNC) within the research project ‘Development of Core Technologies for Green Nanoelectronics’ (core researcher Dr. Naoki Yokoyama), which has been adopted for the FIRST Program. The GNC was established in April 2010 and comprises researchers from both research and industry.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments