Intel engineer took 'present' to AMD

A former Intel engineer pleaded guilty to stealing documents when he took a new job at rival AMD.

Biswamohan Pani - a former Intel engineer - has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of data from Intel before starting a new job at rival AMD, reports Bloomberg. He is said to have worked at the chip-manufacturing plant in Hudson, Mass.; stealing sensitive chip-related information.



The Justice Department estimates the value of the documentation found in Pani's home between USD 200 - 400 million. He could face up to 20 years in prison on each fraud count.