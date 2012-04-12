Thinfilm secures contract

Thin Film Electronics ASA received a contract to develop prototypes using Thinfilm Memory for identifying parts contained in custom manufactured hardware. Prototypes will be delivered in Q2 2012.

Thinfilm's client, an international manufacturer of security products, produces systems that can be customized to nearly one million configurations. Prototypes will utilize the Thinfilm Memory to record parts configurations in a sample system.



"The unique form factor of Thinfilm Memory - flexible and thinner than a human hair - along with its resistance to magnetic fields and the low cost have sparked customer interest in this new application," says Davor Sutija, Thinfilm CEO.



"Thinfilm Passive Array Memory will further increase the amount of parts information that we can store in a very thin profile," adds Jennifer Ernst, Thinfilm's Vice President, North America.



Thinfilm Memory is a non-volatile, rewriteable ferroelectric memory marketed originally for toys and games. This represents Thinfilm's first prototype order for printed memory in a new market.