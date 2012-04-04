Single channel, full performance 16-Die NAND Flash Stack

© Mosaid

Mosaid Technologies Inc. is sampling, what the company calls 'the industry's first NAND Flash MCP (multi-chip package) with a 16-die NAND stack operating on a single high-performance channel'.

Features of the 16-die stack 512Gb HLNAND MCP

2 HLNAND interface die and 16 32Gb NAND die

I/O data rate: 333MB/s (DDR333) at 1.8V

Low power operation - no termination resistors required

Simultaneous read and write data transactions at full data rate for 667MB/s aggregate data throughput

Fully independent LUN (logical unit number) operation

Package: 100-ball BGA (ball grid array) measuring 18mm x 14mm

Mosaid's 512Gb HLNAND (HyperLink NAND) MCP combines a stack of 16 industry standard 32Gb NAND Flash die with two HLNAND interface devices to achieve 333MB/s output over a single byte-wide HLNAND interface channel. Conventional NAND Flash MCP designs cannot stack more than four NAND dies without suffering from performance degradation, and would require two or more channels to deliver similar throughput."The 16-die stack 512Gb HLNAND MCP demonstrates the superior scalability of HLNAND's ring architecture compared to the parallel bus architecture used in industry standard NAND Flash products," said Jin-Ki Kim, Vice President of R&D, Mosaid. "HLNAND's ring architecture allows a virtually unlimited number of NAND die to be connected on a single channel without performance degradation.""HLNAND confers distinct performance and form factor advantages," said Peter Gillingham, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Mosaid. "Using HLNAND technology, system engineers can design Gigabyte per second bandwidth and Terabyte capacity Solid State Drives (SSDs) with a single controller chip. Competing designs utilizing industry standard NAND MCPs will require multiple controller chips."