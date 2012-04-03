ARM forms JV

ARM, Gemalto and Giesecke & Devrient have announced the creation of a joint venture dedicated to delivering a secure, accessible environment for advanced services running on connected devices.

This includes tablets, smart-TVs, games consoles and smartphones. All three companies are investing to accelerate adoption of a common security standard.



The joint venture is subject to regulatory approval. ARM will own 40% of the joint venture, with Gemalto and Giesecke & Devrient each owning 30%.



The new venture will focus on improving security for smart connected devices by developing a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) based on the established ARM® TrustZone® security technology.