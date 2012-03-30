Qualcomm with new R&D centre in Singapore

Qualcomm plans to establish an Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Engineering R&D center in Singapore.

Qualcomm also will manage certain strategic business planning and development, sourcing, procurement and distribution, as well as other marketing and administrative functions, from Singapore for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, the Company's chipset division.



The new IC Design and Engineering R&D operations will focus on chipset design and development – including analog and power design; mixed signal design; digital design; mask layout design; and pre and post silicon verification.



"We are delighted to expand our Singapore operations by establishing a world-class IC Design and Engineering R&D facility. This facility will deliver powerful and innovative chipset designs that will continue to improve the mobile experience for consumers," said Jim Lederer, executive vice president and general manager for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.