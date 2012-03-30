Belden reaffirms guidance

Passive component manufacturer Belden reaffirms guidance for its fiscal 1Q/2012.

Henk Derksen, Senior Vice President, Finance, and CFO at Belden, reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter 2012. The Company expects first quarter 2012 revenues to be USD 445 million to 455 million, and income from continuing operations per diluted share to be USD 0.48 - 0.53.