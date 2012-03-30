Sensonor rescued by new owners?

Insolvent MEMS company Sensonor may be close to being survival. A sale seems to be imminent.

"There is not much I can say at present. The district court should first have a meeting about the acquisition tomorrow, so for the time being we have to wait a bit to go out with the details", CEO Sverre Horntvedt told Norwegian newspaper Gjengangeren.



It also looks like that about 60 of the 100 employees could have their jobs saved.



Sensonor is now being run by several companies that have pitched in to save the business. Among them is a Swiss investor group. Some of the new owners are customers of Sensonor that have chosen to save the company.



A new management team has also been named to accommodate the new, leaner company, writes Gjengangeren.