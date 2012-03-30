© dmitriy shironosov / dreamstime.com Components | March 30, 2012
Industry’s first 0.13-micron BCD tailored for portable devices
Dialog Semiconductor plc is working closely with TSMC to develop its next generation of bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) technology specifically tailored to high-performance power management ICs (PMICs) for portable devices.
The BCD process can support the integration of advanced logic, analogue and high-voltage features, including FET type transistors. It will also enable Dialog to create even more highly integrated, smaller form factor single chip devices optimised for portable products such as tablet PCs, ultrabooks and smartphones. The transition to 0.13-micron greatly enhances a PMICs power efficiency through a significant reduction of Rds(on), leading to more energy efficient integrated circuit (IC) designs.
“Through close collaboration with TSMC we succeeded to increase our chip shipments by a staggering 61 percent last year, while at the same time accelerating the development of our next generation of PMICs through this BCD process partnership,” said Dr Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor. “We will continue to work closely with TSMC to fuel our leadership position as the analogue industry moves towards 300mm wafers.”
“Dialog is one of the technology leaders whose advanced integrated circuits extend battery lifetime in portable devices, giving a great user experience,” said Jason Chen, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at TSMC. “Working with companies such as Dialog enables TSMC to consistently deliver cutting edge technology platforms for its customers. We are pleased to support Dialog’s future success using TSMC’s 0.13-micron technology.”
A broad range of proprietary Dialog IP blocks, based on the TSMC 0.13-micron BCD process, have already been developed for incorporation into Dialog’s next generation PMICs, and are currently being qualified with the first devices expected to be available by the end of the year.
