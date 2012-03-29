Jim Trent joins NXP

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Jim Trent as vice president and general manager of its microcontroller business line.

Jim will be based in San Jose, California, and will lead NXP's microcontroller business worldwide, reporting to Alexander Everke.



"Over the past 15 years, the microcontroller business at NXP has had remarkable growth, as we've transformed our business to focus on the 32-bit ARM platform," said Alexander Everke, executive vice president of the High Performance Mixed Signal business unit, NXP Semiconductors. "Jim Trent brings tremendous experience and vision to his new role, and we are confident that he will take the NXP microcontroller business to the next level."



Jim has over 25 years of senior management experience in the semiconductor industry. He comes to NXP from Renesas Electronics America, Inc., where he was vice president of the Automotive business unit. Prior to joining Renesas, Jim was vice president and general manager of the Multipurpose Microcontrollers and Automotive Group for NEC Americas, Inc. Before that, he held a variety of leadership roles at Motorola, Inc.



"With the industry's broadest ARM microcontroller portfolio along with a strong analog IP portfolio, NXP is well positioned to accelerate growth as the importance of sensor signal-processing increases," said Jim Trent, vice president and general manager, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors. "I am excited to join such a dynamic organization, and am particularly impressed with the spirit of collaboration, the strong system knowledge, and the application insights across NXP."