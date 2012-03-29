Sensirion consolidates presence in Europe

The company announced agreements with Martinsson Elektronik AB, HDI Electronics (Hexagone Distribution Industrielle) SAS and SOS electronic as official distribution and contact partners.

Martinsson Elektronik AB distributes electronic components with value-added solutions from its premises in Stockholm and Gothenburg to customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

HDI Electronics SAS is one of the largest independent suppliers of electronic components in Europe, and serves customers in France from its branches in Pérols, near Montpellier, and Paris.

Finally, SOS electronic is a leading broadband distributor of electronic components in eastern Europe and has sales outlets in Poland (Lodz), the Czech Republic (Brno), Slovakia (Kosice), Hungary (Miskolc) and Rumanian (Bucharest).

"We firmly believe that our new partnerships will enable us to meet increasing demands in these markets through direct contract with our customers as well as underpinning our continued growth in these regions," says Moritz Lechner, CO/CEO of Sensirion.Sensirion has further consolidated its worldwide network and is now represented in all the technologically important markets of Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Apart from head offices in Switzerland and five sales offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, Korea and China, the company has an international distribution network with thirteen independent representatives and four catalogue distributors.