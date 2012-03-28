© otnaydur / dreamstime.com

InvenSense goes with Globalfoundries and TMSC

InvenSense announces dual-source supply capabilities from Globalfoundries and TMSC for its high volume CMOS-MEMS production.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has more than doubled its CMOS-MEMS capacity for InvenSense in the past year and has been its primary high volume supplier to date. Globalfoundries has now completed the installation of InvenSense’s patented and proprietary fabrication platform on their 8” CMOS production line and is fully qualified for high volume shipments.



“InvenSense is thankful to TSMC for their continued support to bring up the Nasiri-Fabrication platform on their high-volume production lines, along with Globalfoundries for their commitment and timely qualification of our process in their production lines,” said Steve Nasiri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, InvenSense Inc.



”Many of today’s MEMS companies have been stuck with their old ways in making MEMS for the past 25 to 30 years and missed the opportunities to bring truly game changing fabrications and product innovations to the MEMS industry and to their customer, we believe that the InvenSense fabrication platform is a game changing technology that is expected to transform the way the MEMS industry will bring innovations and new products to the market into the future.”



“We are very pleased to have been chosen by InvenSense for their dual source foundry strategy and supporting their industry leading MEMS fabrication platform,” said Raj Kumar, Globalfoundries, Senior Vice President 200mm BU and General Manager Singapore. “We are looking forward to providing all the support and capacity that InvenSense will need for their current and future growth needs.”