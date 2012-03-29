Himax place repeat order with EV Group

Himax Technologies, Inc. has placed a repeat order for an IQ Aligner UV nanoimprint lithography (UV-NIL) system from EVG. The IQ Aligner will be used by Himax to support the company's capacity increase in the production of wafer-level cameras used in mobile phones, notebook computers and other consumer electronic devices, as well as to support the increasingly stringent manufacturing requirements for wafer-level cameras demanded by Himax's customer base. The IQ Aligner will be shipped and installed at Himax's manufacturing facility in Tainan, Taiwan.



"EV Group's flexible IQ Aligner platform and the company's microlens molding process expertise are important enablers in achieving higher levels of quality in wafer-level optics while also lowering their cost of production," stated HC Chen, fab director at Himax. "This adds to our already advanced manufacturing capabilities for CMOS image sensors, and provides us with a key competitive edge by enabling us to offer a complete manufacturing solution to the mobile handset market."



"This repeat order from Himax further extends our market and technology leadership in lens molding, with nearly every major wafer-level optics manufacturer having adopted our suite of solutions," stated Paul Lindner, executive technology director, EV Group. "We look forward to working with Himax to ensure their continued success in developing the advanced wafer-level optics that support their customers' leading-edge product roadmaps."