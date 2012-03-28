© tamas ambrits / dreamstime.com Components | March 28, 2012
Intersil teams with Sony and Altronix
Intersil Corporation has joined forces with Sony Corporation and Altronix Corporation to accelerate adoption of hybrid IP-based security systems for the video surveillance market.
According to Instat's 2011 report, video surveillance equipment revenue will approach $15 billion in 2014, and the market is expected to rapidly move to IP and HD cameras.
"Intersil's SLOC technology is instrumental in the development of hybrid IP video surveillance solutions while providing a high level of value for customers," said Susan Hardman, Senior Vice President of Intersil's Analog and Mixed Signal Group. "We believe the future is bright for the security surveillance market and the rapid pace of growth will continue."
"Hybrid IP solutions enable us to offer a new level of innovation to our customers by bringing Full HD and HD IP solutions to existing analog SD infrastructure," said Takashi Honda, Senior General Manager, Visual Security Solution business division at Sony Corporation. "Additionally, hybrid video technology is setting a new standard for performance in the security industry and strongly contributing to the overall transformation of the market."
"Altronix maintains its focus on providing innovative solutions that support the latest industry trends in IP surveillance deployment," said Alan Forman, President, Altronix Corp. "The development of our eBridge series Ethernet over Coax Adapters incorporating Intersil SLOC technology provide extremely cost-efficient upgrades from analog to IP migration onto a network platform by repurposing legacy coax infrastructure."
"Intersil's SLOC technology is instrumental in the development of hybrid IP video surveillance solutions while providing a high level of value for customers," said Susan Hardman, Senior Vice President of Intersil's Analog and Mixed Signal Group. "We believe the future is bright for the security surveillance market and the rapid pace of growth will continue."
"Hybrid IP solutions enable us to offer a new level of innovation to our customers by bringing Full HD and HD IP solutions to existing analog SD infrastructure," said Takashi Honda, Senior General Manager, Visual Security Solution business division at Sony Corporation. "Additionally, hybrid video technology is setting a new standard for performance in the security industry and strongly contributing to the overall transformation of the market."
"Altronix maintains its focus on providing innovative solutions that support the latest industry trends in IP surveillance deployment," said Alan Forman, President, Altronix Corp. "The development of our eBridge series Ethernet over Coax Adapters incorporating Intersil SLOC technology provide extremely cost-efficient upgrades from analog to IP migration onto a network platform by repurposing legacy coax infrastructure."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments