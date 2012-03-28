© tamas ambrits / dreamstime.com

Intersil teams with Sony and Altronix

Intersil Corporation has joined forces with Sony Corporation and Altronix Corporation to accelerate adoption of hybrid IP-based security systems for the video surveillance market.

According to Instat's 2011 report, video surveillance equipment revenue will approach $15 billion in 2014, and the market is expected to rapidly move to IP and HD cameras.



"Intersil's SLOC technology is instrumental in the development of hybrid IP video surveillance solutions while providing a high level of value for customers," said Susan Hardman, Senior Vice President of Intersil's Analog and Mixed Signal Group. "We believe the future is bright for the security surveillance market and the rapid pace of growth will continue."



"Hybrid IP solutions enable us to offer a new level of innovation to our customers by bringing Full HD and HD IP solutions to existing analog SD infrastructure," said Takashi Honda, Senior General Manager, Visual Security Solution business division at Sony Corporation. "Additionally, hybrid video technology is setting a new standard for performance in the security industry and strongly contributing to the overall transformation of the market."



"Altronix maintains its focus on providing innovative solutions that support the latest industry trends in IP surveillance deployment," said Alan Forman, President, Altronix Corp. "The development of our eBridge series Ethernet over Coax Adapters incorporating Intersil SLOC technology provide extremely cost-efficient upgrades from analog to IP migration onto a network platform by repurposing legacy coax infrastructure."