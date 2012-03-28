512Mb Spansion FL-S Serial NOR Flash goes volume

Spansion Inc. has entered volume production of its 512 Mb Spansion FL-S Serial (SPI) NOR Flash memory featuring the highest-density single-die serial Flash.

"Serial flash memory is being used in broader range of applications due to advances in density and performance, and the Spansion FL-S family is likely to find broad acceptance," said Jim Handy, director of Objective Analysis. "Spansion's combination of tight process geometries and MirrorBit charge trapping technology is clearly helping the company to introduce very high-density, high-speed Serial flash in small packages that make SPI a popular choice in high performance designs."



"Adoption of the Spansion FL-S family has been strong with over 15 of the top chipset companies supporting Spansion's industry-leading serial Flash memory," noted Bob France, vice president of strategic and product marketing. "The collaboration with chipset partners is delivering innovative reference designs that will result in higher-performance electronics that start nearly instantly and provide fast access to rich, high-resolution graphics."