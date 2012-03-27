© vladek / dreamstime.com

Fingerprint signs major deal

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has signed a Joint Development & Production Agreement with a global company in manufacturing and sales of modules for mobiles and tablets.

The partner company, which is currently selling in excess of 100 million units annually to, among others, a majority of the world’s Tier 1 mobile phone players, prefers to remain anonymous at this time for competitive reasons. The partner will integrate the FPC swipe sensor silicon into its Biometric modules, which will be supplied to existing and new customers, targeting an initial volume of 20 – 40 million units 2012-2014.



Comments from Johan Carlström, CEO of FPC:



“We are proud and pleased to announce that we have entered into this Joint Development and Production Agreement with a giant in this industry. This company’s strong endorsement of FPC is yet another recognition of our world-leading technology and production capabilities in the swipe sensor area, in addition to our already well-established and leading position in the area sensor market."