Components | March 27, 2012
Finnish research centre researches with Vistec
Micronova Nanofabrication Centre has selected one of Vistec's electron-beam lithographysystems.
The nanotechnology laboratory in Finland aims to use Vistec's EBPG5000plusES for the design, development and fabrication of micro- and nanosystems. The cutting edge technology is specialized for multi-user environments and is therefore a future-proof match to the needs of Micronova.
At Micronova more than 360 employees and students of different facilities carry out research in diverse fields of nanotechnology. The Finnish institute aims to use the system for research in the fields of nanoelectronics, nanofabrication, microelectronics, nanophotonics and microfabrication.
"This state-of-the-art electron-beam lithography system gives us the possibility to continue future-proof research at the very highest level. But not only the characteristics of the system determined our decision also the long term experience of Vistec in this field of research were decisive", comments Dr. Veli-Matti Airaksinen, director of Aalto Nanofab at Micronova, the acquisition of the new system.
"Micronova is one of the most scientific nano-research institutes in Europe. Therefore we are glad to have come to this agreement", comments Rainer Schmid, General Manager Vistec Lithography, Inc. the order. "Vistec is known for its great support to its customers. But not only do our customers benefit from the cooperation, we do it as well. Having such a strong connection to cutting edge research institutes like Micronova enables us to continue the development of our technology to the demands of an even wider target group."
