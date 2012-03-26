poLight selects Texas Instruments

poLight has collaborated with Texas Instruments to produce in large volume the Optical MEMS part of its TLens.

“Texas Instruments with their MEMS engineering expertise and their worldwide manufacturing operation significantly strengthen our ability to serve our camera module customer demands,” said Christian Dupont, CEO of poLight. “I believe that combining TI technology and manufacturing strength with poLight TLens innovation is optimum to best serve poLight large volume camera module customers worldwide.”



Texas Instruments worked very closely with poLight to develop a process that met the device performance needs while at the same time met cost goals. “The new TLens device from poLight AS benefits from TI’s advanced MEMS development and processing expertise along with TI’s experience in very high volume manufacturing,” said Faa-Ching Wang, manager of the Heater Chip Business Unit at Texas Instruments. “TI and poLight have collaborated on this innovative device that will help bring greater autofocus performance and functionality to camera phone applications.”