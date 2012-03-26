AMD completes acquisition of SeaMicro

AMD completed the acquisition of SeaMicro Inc. for approximately $334 million, net of cash assumed.

“Our unique fabric technology is truly one of the crown jewels of the Cloud,” said Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager, Global Business Units, AMD. “The combination of this innovative technology with our processor design expertise greatly enhances our ability to attack the fastest growing portion of the server market with industry-leading low-power, low-cost, high-bandwidth solutions.”



The purchase price consists of a cash payment of approximately USD 293 million as well as AMD’s assumption of options to purchase approximately 6'475'000 AMD shares and the issuance of approximately 322'000 shares of AMD restricted stock.