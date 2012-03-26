© alphaspirit / dreamstime.com

Micron, Intel: White knights in Elpida case?

Japan's Nikkei paper identified Micron and Intel as potential white knights for Elpida.

Micron Technology is said to be a potential bidder. This reinforces the rumours that the company had been in talks with Elpida for several weeks prior to the bankruptcy filing.



Intel is also named as a potential bidder for the bankrupt Japanese DRAM manufacturer.



Another potential bidder named in the report is Formosa Plastics Group, the parent company of Taiwanese DRAM vendor Nanya Technology Corp..



Elpida plans to hold the first round of bidding already in March, with a second round to follow in April. The DRAM manufacturer - which filed for bankruptcy in February - hopes to complete its reconstruction in July, the Nikkei paper indicates.