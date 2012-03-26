Xi'an sees Samsung manufacturing

Samsung Electronics plans to establish a new flash-memory chip manufacturing line in Xian City (China).

In 2011, Samsung announced its plans to build a new NAND flash memory chip plant in China, aimed to serve the growing demand for hand-held devices. At the beginning of 2012, the South Korean government approved the plans, which are now subject to approval by Chinese government agencies.



The production at the new plant is scheduled to begin in 2H/2013, media reports suggest.