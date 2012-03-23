Fingerprint Cards under investigation

Investigation into suspicion of serious insider trading crime at Fingerprint Cards AB.

The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (EBM) has today requested that a non-executive employee of Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) be detained on suspicion of a serious breach of insider legislation.



The employee was arrested in his home on Wednesday morning and was charged with the offenses, based on reasonable grounds, at the City Court today.



On four, completely separate, occasions during 2010–2011, Fingerprint Cards reported suspicious share-price movements and suspicions of insider trading to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) in connection with the disclosure of major corporate events and interim reports.



The investigation, which is classified as strictly secret, pertains to a number of events during 2010–2012.