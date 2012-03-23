RFMD reaches milestone in China

RFMD surpasses one billion power amplifiers shipped to China-based manufacturers.

RF Micro Devices, Inc. has shipped over one billion cellular power amplifiers (PAs) to handset manufacturers headquartered in the Greater China area.



Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, said, "This considerable milestone exemplifies RFMD's long-standing commitment to our customers based in China. As we commemorate our tenth year of operations in Greater China, we anticipate strong growth with China-based customers, driven by continued innovation in 2G components and the industry's most innovative and most reliable RF product portfolio for the rapidly growing 3G and TD-SCDMA/TD-LTE smartphone markets.”