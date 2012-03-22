Xilinx inaugurates expanded site in Hyderabad

"We're proud to commemorate the opening of our new Hyderabad site today and to celebrate the incredible contributions of our employees in India," said Gavrielov at the inauguration ceremonies. "The Xilinx India engineering team will continue to play a pivotal role in our success as part of Xilinx's world-class PPD engineering organization. Notably, more than half the Zynq engineering team is based in India, with some aspects entirely designed and verified in India. The India team has sole ownership and development responsibility for significant aspects of our next-generationtool suite accelerating programmable design productivity."