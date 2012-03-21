Components | March 21, 2012
TI first with ICs to support Thunderbolt
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) introduced the industry's first integrated circuit (IC) portfolio optimized for Thunderbolt Technology.
The Thunderbolt high-speed interface standard supports dual 10.3 Gbps transfer lanes, aggregating PCI Express and DisplayPort into a single cable to enable both data and display over a single cable. TI now introduces a full ecosystem of devices.
Enabling the design from the host PC through the cable to the peripheral, TI's initial product offering includes six devices. The TPS22980 power load switch resides on both the host and device side, facilitating the delivery and receipt of power to both the active cable and the connected device.
The LM3017 boost and battery disconnect and HD3SS0001 FET switch work in tandem on the host to connect to the cable where the TPS22985 power load switch, DS100TB211 signal conditioning retimer with clock and data recovery (CDR) and LMZ10501 SIMPLE SWITCHER nano module reside. All devices are designed to work seamlessly to provide an optimum Thunderbolt user experience.
"Thunderbolt technology brings unprecedented I/O performance and versatility to the PC platform," said Jason Ziller, director of marketing and planning for Thunderbolt technology at Intel. "Texas Instruments' new devices will accelerate Thunderbolt product makers' development and time-to-market, and help accelerate Thunderbolt ecosystem growth."
Availability and pricing
© Texas Instruments
