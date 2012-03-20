Components | March 20, 2012
TTI to acquire Sager Electronics
TTI, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Sager Electronics, a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Middleborough, Massachusetts.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Sager Electronics will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI, Inc. for the foreseeable future. Frank Flynn will remain as President of Sager Electronics and will lead the combined TTI and Sager post acquisition teams.
In this position Mr. Flynn will report to Mr. Paul Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, TTI, Inc.
Upon the close of the transaction, Raymond Norton, current CEO Sager Electronics, will remain with Sager in an advisory capacity for a period of time. The acquisition is subject to the applicable waiting period and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close by April 2, 2012.
Paul Andrews, TTI's founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Sager Electronics has a long history of success achieved in large part through their commitment to quality, customer service and outstanding employees – the same values that have made TTI the world's largest specialty electronic distributor. We welcome the fine family of people at Sager Electronics to the TTI and Berkshire Hathaway family."
Frank Flynn added, "Becoming a part of TTI, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway is a very exciting opportunity for our entire organization. It is our belief that the culture and environment at TTI, Inc. best emulates our own values. TTI's approach to business is very much aligned with ours ensuring Sager customers will continue to receive a consistent level of service. To be included among the quality leadership of TTI and Berkshire is an honor." With a history that now spans 125 years, Sager Electronics is the industry's leading, privately held, employee-owned distributor of electronic components.
In this position Mr. Flynn will report to Mr. Paul Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, TTI, Inc.
Upon the close of the transaction, Raymond Norton, current CEO Sager Electronics, will remain with Sager in an advisory capacity for a period of time. The acquisition is subject to the applicable waiting period and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close by April 2, 2012.
Paul Andrews, TTI's founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Sager Electronics has a long history of success achieved in large part through their commitment to quality, customer service and outstanding employees – the same values that have made TTI the world's largest specialty electronic distributor. We welcome the fine family of people at Sager Electronics to the TTI and Berkshire Hathaway family."
Frank Flynn added, "Becoming a part of TTI, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway is a very exciting opportunity for our entire organization. It is our belief that the culture and environment at TTI, Inc. best emulates our own values. TTI's approach to business is very much aligned with ours ensuring Sager customers will continue to receive a consistent level of service. To be included among the quality leadership of TTI and Berkshire is an honor." With a history that now spans 125 years, Sager Electronics is the industry's leading, privately held, employee-owned distributor of electronic components.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments