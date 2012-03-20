Peregrine achieves ISO/TS 16949 certification

Peregrine Semiconductor has achieved its ISO/TS 16949:2009 certification. The scope of the specification extends to all elements of Peregrine Semiconductor’s systems it employs to design, produce and deliver its products.

“We have worked diligently to reach this milestone and are very proud of this achievement,” said Gene Lyons, the company’s vice-president of Quality Assurance. “Our global customers already know that we provide high-performance, high-quality RF components. This certification to the ISO/TS 16949 standard validates our commitment to excellence from development through production.”



“Our goal is to ensure we have robust, repeatable and documented methodologies and systems to consistently produce products at a quality level required not only by the automotive industry, but also by leading OEMs in the high-volume wireless market,” Lyons added.



In order to maintain the ISO/TS 16949 certification, Peregrine will be required to participate in annual follow-up audits. Lyons said these audits will help the company “improve against established performance benchmarks, and ensure customer satisfaction.”