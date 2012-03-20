Components | March 20, 2012
u-blox helps in Alzheimer care
u-blox’ CellLocate technology powers “WATCHIE” universal person locator.
u-blox, the Swiss positioning and wireless chip and module company, has provided their CellLocate hybrid GPS/cellular positioning technology to LOSTnFOUND, a Swiss based company specializing in intelligent solutions for the protection, monitoring and retrieval of people and property.
“WATCHIE”, was announced at the 27th International Conference of Alzheimer’s disease last week in London. WATCHIE is a wristwatch that capitalizes on the CellLocate positioning system integrated in u‑blox’ LEON GSM and NEO-6 GPS module. The solution intelligently combines GPS satellite and mobile phone positioning data to support universal positioning, indoors and outside.
“With millions of new cases of Alzheimer’s diagnosed each year, the problem of monitoring and caring for persons with dementia has become an urgent problem for families and caregivers,” said Marc Wortmann, Executive Director, Alzheimer's Disease International, “WATCHIE is a unique solution for person management, giving caregivers the ability to know where users are located, both indoors and outside, anywhere at any time.”
The solution allows caregivers to pinpoint the location of a person, even when GPS signals are weak or 100% blocked such as within hospitals, assisted living facilities, garages and shopping malls. WATCHIE works in 145 countries thanks to its integrated SIM-card. It is inexpensive, flexible and easy to configure and use. Features include panic button which transmits position data instantly, fall alert, programmable SafeZones that trigger an alert when the wearer strays outside defined areas, and comprehensive, user-friendly web-based control panel for management of multiple units.
Daniel Thommen, CEO of LOSTnFOUND says, “For complete self-confidence, a person needs freedom and self-determination – this is especially true of people suffering dementia. It is equally important that each person’s independence and self-confidence is prolonged as long as possible. This is exactly what WATCHIE helps to achieve”
Individuals suffering dementia are prone to wander away unintentionally, and in seconds can become confused and lost. This is a problem as caregivers cannot always be present to watch over them. Currently available monitoring systems are also questionable in their approach to the privacy. They also only function in designated areas, and do not work indoors.
“WATCHIE”, was announced at the 27th International Conference of Alzheimer’s disease last week in London. WATCHIE is a wristwatch that capitalizes on the CellLocate positioning system integrated in u‑blox’ LEON GSM and NEO-6 GPS module. The solution intelligently combines GPS satellite and mobile phone positioning data to support universal positioning, indoors and outside.
“With millions of new cases of Alzheimer’s diagnosed each year, the problem of monitoring and caring for persons with dementia has become an urgent problem for families and caregivers,” said Marc Wortmann, Executive Director, Alzheimer's Disease International, “WATCHIE is a unique solution for person management, giving caregivers the ability to know where users are located, both indoors and outside, anywhere at any time.”
The solution allows caregivers to pinpoint the location of a person, even when GPS signals are weak or 100% blocked such as within hospitals, assisted living facilities, garages and shopping malls. WATCHIE works in 145 countries thanks to its integrated SIM-card. It is inexpensive, flexible and easy to configure and use. Features include panic button which transmits position data instantly, fall alert, programmable SafeZones that trigger an alert when the wearer strays outside defined areas, and comprehensive, user-friendly web-based control panel for management of multiple units.
Daniel Thommen, CEO of LOSTnFOUND says, “For complete self-confidence, a person needs freedom and self-determination – this is especially true of people suffering dementia. It is equally important that each person’s independence and self-confidence is prolonged as long as possible. This is exactly what WATCHIE helps to achieve”
Individuals suffering dementia are prone to wander away unintentionally, and in seconds can become confused and lost. This is a problem as caregivers cannot always be present to watch over them. Currently available monitoring systems are also questionable in their approach to the privacy. They also only function in designated areas, and do not work indoors.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments