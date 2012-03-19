Altium and Microchip collaborate

Altium and Microchip Technology collaborate on new Board-Level Design content.

"Close collaboration between Altium and parts manufacturers like Microchip ensure this next generation of design IP is more than just another CAD library. This translates to content our customers can trust and content that makes the process of designing with Altium Designer faster and easier than ever before," said Rowland Washington, Content Development Manager for Altium. "We are pleased to be working with Microchip to create this latest set of updates, with more to come in the near future."



"Working with Altium to ensure that Microchip's components are available via Altium's content delivery system delivers direct benefits to both companies and its customers," said Bryan J. Liddiard, marketing vice president of Microchip's Analog and Interface Products Division. "The ability to propagate high-quality component data and information into a design environment used by our customers helps them bring better designs to market in less time."