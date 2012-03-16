Customer takes Kilopass 1T patent coverage license

Kilopass Technology Inc. has licensed its 1T patent coverage license (PCL) to a Sidense customer.

This is the first in an expected series of customers to license the 1T PCL. With the 1T PCL, Kilopass is enabling direct resolution with Sidense customers on their existing products using 1T technology before the U.S. District Court trial begins on September 30, 2012.



"We continue to be customer centric in our approach to litigation and the IP business," said Charlie Cheng, CEO at Kilopass. "We want to offer business solutions in addition to product solutions to our customers that create a win-win for both our customers and Kilopass. Given that we own the patent for 1T antifuse technology, it makes sense to offer a patent coverage license to those requesting it."



The 1T patent coverage license program is offered to address Sidense customers' concerns about the uncertainty of the results of the litigation and its ramification to their products. Kilopass 1T patent coverage license program covers three US Patents: US 6,940,751, US 6,856,540 and US 6,777,757, which Kilopass is making available to Sidense licensees.



The patent coverage license is to address existing products that have taped out and does not include future products.