Premier Farnell's profit drops

Premier Farnell announced its financial results today. Adjusted pre-tax profits for the year to January 29 were £88.5m, down 1.3 per cent on last year.

Q4 profits wered down 11% from the previous year, at £20.3 million.Harriet Green, Group Chief Executive, said: “We remain cautious on the economic outlook as the market continues to be uncertain and the nature of our business gives us limited forward visibility. However, as comparators become easier from the middle of the year and we benefit from a 53rd week, we expect growth to return this year. As such we will continue to invest in support of our strategy and our people.’