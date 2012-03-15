TowerJazz and DMB Technology with volume production

TowerJazz and DMB Technology announce volume production of thousands of wafers per month of Digital Audio Amplifier Circuits using 0.18-micron, Thin Epi, BCD Platform.

TowerJazz and DMB Technology announced volume production and shipping of DMBT’s digital audio amplifier using TowerJazz’s 0.18-micron based TS35PM Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process.



“DMBT is very satisfied with the accomplishment of our digital audio amp product on TowerJazz’s 0.18-micron technology platform. We were able to achieve this milestone with the support of the TowerJazz team and relying on the stability and performance of its TS35/18PM process. Especially, we are happy to be served by TowerJazz’s Korea office for technical support and expect to use its Japan fab soon in order to manufacture our products at a near proximity to our headquarters,” said Dong-Youl Jeong, DMB Technology’s Chief Technology Officer.



“The close cooperation between the DMB design/application engineers and our device engineering teams was critical in the development of this leading edge product,” said Todd Mahlen, Vice President of APAC Sales/Power Business Development. “It validated the vision that our superior TS18/35PM modular power platform combined with a strong technical fabless customer like DMBT can create industry leading solutions for today’s marketplace.”