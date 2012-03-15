Sidense licenses 1T-OTP to Toumaz

Sidense licenses 1T-OTP to Toumaz Microsystems for Globalfoundries 65nm Low-Power process.

Sidense Corp. has fully qualified its 1T-OTP macros for Globalfoundries' 65nm LPe (low-power) process and has licensed OTP macros to Toumaz Microsystems for this process.



Sidense has a range of 1T-OTP macros available for Globalfoundries' processes ranging from 180nm down to 28nm, supporting IO voltages down to 1.8V. Sidense's SiPROM 1T-OTP macros, which have completed full qualification for Globalfoundries' 130nm G and 65nm G and LPe processes, are licensed to several customers including Toumaz Microsystems, a developer of ultra-low power wireless technologies for healthcare and consumer applications, at the 65nm low-power process node.



"We chose Sidense OTP for code storage in our Telran transceiver platform due to its small footprint, low power consumption and scalability to advanced process nodes for future designs," said Alison Burdett, Toumaz's CTO. "Sidense OTP helps us to deliver devices to our customers that maximize battery life and meet their performance needs."



"Our work with Globalfoundries allows us to offer customers such as Toumaz Microsystems secure and reliable OTP over a wide range of Globalfoundries' processes," said Tom Schild, Sidense's Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and Sale's. "We continue to broaden our OTP offerings and have several new products that are scheduled to be qualified at Globalfoundries throughout this year."