Shin-Etsu MicroSi joins EV Group's open platform

Shin-Etsu MicroSi joins EV Group's open platform for temporary bonding materials for 3D IC manufacturing.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. has joined EVG's open platform for temporary bonding/debonding (TB/DB) materials. Shin-Etsu's advanced adhesives will be qualified with EVG's EZR (Edge Zone Release) and EZD (Edge Zone Debond) modules, which support the new ZoneBOND room temperature debonding process used in the production of 3D ICs.



"We are proud to be a partner in EVG's open platform for temporary bonding and debonding materials. Having worked closely with EVG's process development teams, we are pleased to have successfully completed the stringent test procedures for their ZoneBOND™ equipment. We look forward to working with customers that require temporary bonding to commercialize 3D packaging in a volume manufacturing environment," stated Jim Edmonds, president, Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.



Markus Wimplinger, EVG's corporate technology development and IP director, commented, "Through our open materials platform approach, we are building a strong supply chain for EVG's market-leading TB/DB technologies—unlocking another key barrier in the advancement of 3D IC commercialization. Enabling the use of a wide range of adhesives from various suppliers for our equipment gives customers the most flexible choice of bonding materials for increased flexibility during thin wafer processing."