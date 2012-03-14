© mariusz szachowski / dreamstime.com

Avnet signs pan-Europe agreement

Avnet Memec today announced a new pan-European distribution agreement with Adeunis RF.

Adeunis RF specialises in design, manufacture and marketing of wireless transmission systems.



The agreement enables the semiconductor distributor to offer modules for Near Field Communications - a new set of technologies for the growing RFID and contactless payment markets. It further expands Avnet Memec's offering for unlicensed Industrial, Scientific and Medical band designs.



"Appointing Avnet Memec as our distributor throughout Europe reflects a key element of our long-term industrial strategy," explained Hervé Vincent, Adeunis RF's president and managing director. "With their emphasis on strong technical support and focused technologies, Avnet is the spearhead of our goals to gain a commercial presence in strategic countries and diverse vertical markets."