SemiSouth with new jobs in Mississippi

SemiSouth Laboratories, Inc. announced a second major capacity expansion within 18 months.

"Today's announcement is a testament to SemiSouth's success with existing customers in solar inverter and industrial power supply market segments,” commented Jeff Casady, President of SemiSouth. “We are ramping with our customers’ demands for our industry-leading SiC power JFET and power diode products, and this new expansion will allow us to expand our volume another 50% for these customers and new ones starting up with us."



Dieter Liesabeths, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SemiSouth, added, “SemiSouth is continuously being recognized by its customers for having world-record, cost-effective, energy-efficient power semiconductor electronic products based on our proprietary SiC technology. We have many customers in production with even more in development for our products in energy-sensitive markets such as solar inverters, server power supplies, wind inverters, and electric vehicle development.” This is the second major expansion of SemiSouth’s fab facility in Starkville, MS headquarters within the past 18 months.