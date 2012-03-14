© vladek / dreamstime.com

Crocus and Kintech sign agreement to perform Nanotechnology R&D in Russia.

Crocus Technology has signed a research and development agreement with Kintech Lab, a leading research company in Russia, specializing in the development of advanced methodologies and multi-scale software tools for modeling complex electronics and other physical phenomena.



Under the terms of the agreement, Kintech Lab will develop a modeling platform and perform complete physical simulation of Crocus' TAS MLU memory cell. The simulation results will provide deeper understanding of the nano-scale performance of the TAS MLU cell and enable Crocus to optimize materials and processing for enhanced functionality and reliability.



"Crocus is delighted to collaborate with Kintech Lab on advanced modeling of our MLU technology", said Ken MacKay, Crocus' director of Magnetic Technology Engineering. "Kintech's world-class expertise in physics and modeling will be instrumental to Crocus as we migrate our process technologies to state-of-the-art lithography".



In May 2011, Crocus announced that it will invest over $5 million into Russian research organizations to develop advanced technology and manufacturing solutions. This partnership with Kintech represents the first step towards achieving that objective, as set forth in Crocus' agreement with RUSNANO to develop advanced magnetic nanotechnology manufacturing and science in Russia.



"This initiative with Crocus is setting the foundation for model-based advanced nano-magnetic research in Russia", said Boris Potapkin, chief executive officer of Kintech Laboratory. "We look forward to working with Crocus on solving problems essential to the deployment of leading edge technologies".