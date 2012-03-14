NXP licenses ARM Cortex-M0+ processor

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of the lead ARM Partners to license the new ARM Cortex-M0+ processor.

"NXP has replaced many 8-bit microcontrollers with our Cortex-M0 products, now shipping in applications such as UPS, human interface devices, active cable and touchscreen," said Alexander Everke, executive vice president and general manager, High Performance Mixed Signal business unit, NXP Semiconductors. "As the most successful 32-bit microcontroller vendor to address the 8/16-bit market, NXP will further extend our leadership with the addition of the Cortex-M0+ processor."



"NXP was a lead licensee for the Cortex-M0 processor and has since enjoyed great success, with an extensive portfolio of Cortex-M0 processor-based devices for many customer applications, such as home appliances, white goods, smart metering, and motor control devices," said Mike Inglis, executive vice president and general manager, processor division, ARM. "The addition of a Cortex-M0+ processor license will help NXP further accelerate the move away from 8/16-bit and toward 32-bit applications."