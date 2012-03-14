SoftBank Mobile certifies u-blox’ LISA 3G module

u-blox has received approval for its LISA-U1 3G module series from SoftBank Mobile, one of Japan’s main mobile operators.

“We are very pleased that SoftBank Mobile has chosen to work with us on this 3G approval. Our product features and quality, together with our telematics expertise and local support in Japan were a decisive factor in obtaining this certification” said Tesshu Naka, u-blox Country Manager, Japan.



The LISA-U1 is a embedded wireless UMTS/HSPA module series delivering high data-rates with voice and/or data capabilities in 3G networks intended for consumer, automotive and industrial applications. For telematics applications, the series provides easy integration with u-blox GPS/QZSS receivers.



Features include compatibility with quad-band GPRS/EDGE, low power (idle mode less than 2 mA) and operating temperature -40 to +85 degrees C. RIL software for Android and Embedded Windows is available free of charge.



LISA-U1 modules are manufactured in ISO/TS 16949 certified sites and are fully qualified according to ISO 16750 - Environmental conditions and electrical testing for electrical and electronic equipment for road vehicles to provide high durability and reliability.