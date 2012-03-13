2011 global semi equipment sales of USD 43.53bn

SEMI reported that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled $43.53 billion in 2011, representing a year-over-year increase of 9 percent.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings and bookings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. The report, which includes data for seven major semiconductor producing regions and 24 product categories, shows worldwide billings totaled $43.53 billion in 2011, compared to $39.93 billion in sales posted in 2010. Categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment. Other front-end includes mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities equipment.



Spending rates varied for all the regions tracked in the WWSEMS report, with increases reported for Europe, North America, and Japan. North America surpassed Taiwan as the region with the highest amount of spending with $9.26 billion in equipment sales. The Korea market claimed the second place for the second year in a row with $8.66 billion in sales; Taiwan fell to the third position with a regional decrease of 24 percent.



The global wafer processing equipment market segment increased 15 percent, the assembly and packaging segment decreased 14 percent, and total test equipment sales decreased 9 percent. Other front-end equipment sales grew by 5 percent.