Nova receives orders

Nova receives orders for Accelerated 2X nanometer production ramp up from several customers.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. announced, that several foundries around the globe recently placed over 12 million dollar in orders in aggregate, for its integrated and stand alone metrology products as part of their 2Xnm manufacturing ramp up.



As part of these orders Nova will supply its newest platform models, the latest generation of NovaMARS® modeling software as well as extended capabilities over the existing fleet. The tools will support the manufacturing ramp up in several process steps including CMP and etch. The company expects to ship the tools during the current and next quarters.



"Our long term commitment to our customers requires that we provide them with both new tools as well as extended capabilities of existing products to protect their previous investments in our products. We are proud to be part of the industry's accelerated movement towards high volume production in the 2Xnm technology node. Our close relations with leading customers, constantly focusing on their future needs, coupled with our proven capability to support steep ramp ups, are clearly paying off. We proved once again that our fleet extendibility, combined with new tools and new capabilities, is the best formula to meet our customers' challenges and return on investment requirements," said Gabi Seligsohn, President and CEO of Nova.