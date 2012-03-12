Components | March 12, 2012
BAE Systems licenses Freescale’s technology
BAE Systems licenses Freescale’s power architecture technology to develop processors for space missions
BAE Systems is developing fourth generation radiation hardened computers for space applications through a license announced today for Power Architecture® processor cores from Freescale.
The license agreement permits reliable and parallel multi-core processing for space applications, shrinking the gap between processing capabilities commonplace in the commercial industry and those presently available to the space community. The need for high-performance computing applications onboard satellites is driven by the large amounts of information collected during modern space missions.
“The licensing arrangement enables a massive leap in our processing capability, providing our customers the ability to maximize application performance while leveraging existing infrastructure and experience,” said Ian McDonald, director of space products and systems for BAE Systems. “Freescale’s experience with high performance computing provides BAE Systems a technological advantage to enable mission applications that are unattainable with current generation hardware platforms.”
“Freescale has established a very strong leadership position in the demanding networking market based in large part on the power, performance and cost advantages of its Power Architecture based products,” stated Brett Butler, vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Networking Processor Division. “This technology also is ideally suited for the rigors of aerospace requirements, and Freescale is pleased that BAE Systems has selected it for this purpose.”
