TriQuint opens in Singapore

TriQuint Semiconductor opens international headquarters in Singapore

TriQuint Semiconductor officially opened TriQuint International Pte Ltd, its new International Headquarters in Singapore.



“Our business outside of the United States now contributes about 70 percent of the company’s annual revenue,” said Ralph Quinsey, President and CEO, TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. “With Asia’s appetite for new technologies, particularly in mobile devices, and government support of the latest communications infrastructure, we believe Asia will continue to offer great opportunities for business growth. It is with that long term view that we further globalize our business, in order to strengthen our relationships with international customers and drive greater efficiencies across our supply chain.”



“We are pleased that TriQuint Semiconductor is establishing its International Headquarters in Singapore. The headquarters is testimony to Singapore’s competitiveness as a preferred location for companies to gain supply chain efficiencies,” said Mr. Chong Joon Woon, Director of the Electronics Economic Development Board of Singapore.



“We have solid plans to grow our share in the mobile device and network communications markets in Asia and Europe. Singapore is a great location to recruit and develop experienced talent, given the number of multi-national semiconductor companies already located here,” said Glen Riley, Vice President and Managing Director, TriQuint International Pte Ltd. “Over time we also plan to work on technology innovations and new product designs out of Singapore, through close collaboration with international customers.”