Components | March 09, 2012
US election influences semiconductor market
Double-digit semiconductor growth in 8 of 10 past U.S. Presidential election years.
Over the past several years, the world has witnessed bloviating U.S. political leaders butting heads and verbally sparring with each other. Just when you begin to believe that pontificating representatives are unable to work together to resolve differences on significant issues, along comes an election year and it seems "leaders" put aside many of their differences.
The year 2012 is an election year for the U.S. president and numerous Congressmen and women. Historically, U.S. presidential election years have been very good for the semiconductor market as many elected officials attempt to pass (mostly short-term) legislation to boost the economy in order to look good in the eyes of voters and stand a better chance of getting re-elected.
© IC Insights
Figure 1 shows that over the past 10 U.S. election years dating back to 1972, worldwide GDP growth averaged 4.0% while semiconductor industry growth has averaged 24%! In fact, the semiconductor industry has increased 10% or better in 8 of the past 10 U.S. election years. The two election years when the semiconductor industry did not grow 10% or better (1996 and 2008), it registered single-digit declines. For 2012, IC Insights is forecasting 3.4% WW GDP growth and single-digit (7%) semiconductor market growth.
The election-year uptick is one of the reasons IC Insights has identified 2013 as a possible slow year in the semiconductor industry. Over the past 10 post-U.S.-election years, worldwide GDP growth averaged 3.1% while worldwide semiconductor industry growth averaged only 4%. Moreover, worldwide semiconductor industry growth exceeded 8% in only three of these 10 post-election years (1973, 1977, and 1993).
Oftentimes the problem with post-election years is that many of the subsidies and stimulus measures enacted during an election year are withdrawn or allowed to expire after the election is over. For example, in the U.S., payroll tax cuts and unemployment benefits were extended through the end of 2012 (through the elections), but IC Insights does not expect these measures to be in place in the post-election year of 2013.
Because of this, the U.S. economy is forecast to lose some momentum in 2013 before picking up speed again in 2014. It is worth noting that presidential elections will also be held in Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and France this year, giving politicians in these countries additional incentive to boost their economies in 2012.
-----
Source: http://www.icinsights.com
The year 2012 is an election year for the U.S. president and numerous Congressmen and women. Historically, U.S. presidential election years have been very good for the semiconductor market as many elected officials attempt to pass (mostly short-term) legislation to boost the economy in order to look good in the eyes of voters and stand a better chance of getting re-elected.
© IC Insights
Figure 1 shows that over the past 10 U.S. election years dating back to 1972, worldwide GDP growth averaged 4.0% while semiconductor industry growth has averaged 24%! In fact, the semiconductor industry has increased 10% or better in 8 of the past 10 U.S. election years. The two election years when the semiconductor industry did not grow 10% or better (1996 and 2008), it registered single-digit declines. For 2012, IC Insights is forecasting 3.4% WW GDP growth and single-digit (7%) semiconductor market growth.
The election-year uptick is one of the reasons IC Insights has identified 2013 as a possible slow year in the semiconductor industry. Over the past 10 post-U.S.-election years, worldwide GDP growth averaged 3.1% while worldwide semiconductor industry growth averaged only 4%. Moreover, worldwide semiconductor industry growth exceeded 8% in only three of these 10 post-election years (1973, 1977, and 1993).
Oftentimes the problem with post-election years is that many of the subsidies and stimulus measures enacted during an election year are withdrawn or allowed to expire after the election is over. For example, in the U.S., payroll tax cuts and unemployment benefits were extended through the end of 2012 (through the elections), but IC Insights does not expect these measures to be in place in the post-election year of 2013.
Because of this, the U.S. economy is forecast to lose some momentum in 2013 before picking up speed again in 2014. It is worth noting that presidential elections will also be held in Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and France this year, giving politicians in these countries additional incentive to boost their economies in 2012.
-----
Source: http://www.icinsights.com
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments